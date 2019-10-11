Trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Bala' inspires funny memes on Twitter

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently on a roll after delivering back to back hits: Article 15 and Dream Girl. Now, the first trailer of the actor's upcoming film was released yesterday. The film tells the story of ‘Bala’ who is dealing with the problem of premature balding. While the hilarious trailer of the film received a positive response from the audiences online, it also provided content from creating memes and Twitteratis were at their creative best as they used the trailer's content to come up with funny memes
Have a look
Dr Batra fixed it 🦱🦱🦱🦱🦱🦱🦱🦱🦱🦱😂#Bala #BalaTrailer pic.twitter.com/LNvnDl8Ymd— ℳsd Kutty (@its_kutty_) October 10, 2019
#bala #BalaTrailer #AyushmannKhurrana— ChavMeme ❤️ (@chavmemes) October 10, 2019
No One:
Mechanical Student: pic.twitter.com/CzEAG7pp39
Rahul Dravid's test innings be like... #BalaTrailer pic.twitter.com/DoK5U43qSz— Tweet Potato (@newshungree) October 10, 2019
Before Preparing #UPSC
After Preparing #UPSC#Bala #BalaTrailer
🤪🤪😝😝😝 pic.twitter.com/RkdqFMhIZE— THE SARCASTIC INDIAN🇮🇳🇮🇳{ROCKY} (@Padhaku_Choraa) October 10, 2019
#Bala #BalaTrailer— A LIT MeMeR☣ (@SarcasticGupta) October 10, 2019
Me to my Love-Life pic.twitter.com/aAiIAVGMSo
People to Himesh Reshammiya.#BalaTrailer #Bala pic.twitter.com/co0LZJIPvN— Peejjah 🐽 (@Falana_Dimka) October 11, 2019
#Bala #BalaTrailer— _.mature.asf (@_mature_asf) October 10, 2019
After using Kesh king oil😂 pic.twitter.com/OOkQLzBaQN
#Bala #BalaTrailer— N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) October 10, 2019
Indian Fairness Cream Ads be like : pic.twitter.com/re07xhrti4
Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Bala' also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in important roles. The makers of the film have preponed the release date of the film to November 7 and it will now clash with Sunny Singh's Ujda Chaman, which also has the same. The makers of Ujda Chaman have accused Bala of copyright violation and are now mulling legal options.