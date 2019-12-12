Amul does it again. Its new ad on onion price hike has the internet falling for it

The quirky post was flooded with comments.

Amul's advertisement campaigns are known for their relevance and creativity. This time as well it has come up with a campaign on onion prices. And Twitter cannot be more amused. The ad posted by Amul on Twitter has the iconic mascot girl juggling three onions and the tagline states, "Kaho Na Pyaaz Hai" -- inspired by Hrithik Roshan's debut film 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'.

A line on the poster also states, "Won't make you cry!"

One user had a philosophical take: "Love & onions -- both cause tears."

दिल दे दिया है, जान तुम्हे देंगे, पर प्याज नही देंगे, रब की कसम😂😂😂 — Prashant k Jagtap (@prashantkjagtap) December 12, 2019

Another had a funny reply: "You won't make us cry. How? Will you give onions free with 1 kg milk, sir ji?"

You won't make us cry how....1 kg dudh k sath onion free m dogee kya sir ji...😜 — Rahul Bhakuni (@bhakunirahul7) December 10, 2019

Meanwhile, another user asked when the company would launch onion-flavoured butter.

Onion flavor butter kab launch ho raha h — Goenkaji (@MaheshGoenka6) December 10, 2019

Guys you are the Best!!!! ❤️❤️ — anjallee (@anjallee4) December 11, 2019

Onion prices are at an all-time high in most parts of India. In fact, the price of onions in many places has crossed Rs 100 per kg due to shortage.