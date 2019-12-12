Thursday, December 12, 2019
     
Amul does it again. Its new ad on onion price hike has the internet falling for it

Onion prices are at an all-time high in most parts of India. In fact, the price of onions in many places has crossed Rs 100 per kg due to shortage.

New Delhi Published on: December 12, 2019 17:06 IST
Amul's advertisement campaigns are known for their relevance and creativity. This time as well it has come up with a campaign on onion prices. And Twitter cannot be more amused. The ad posted by Amul on Twitter has the iconic mascot girl juggling three onions and the tagline states, "Kaho Na Pyaaz Hai" -- inspired by Hrithik Roshan's debut film 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'.

A line on the poster also states, "Won't make you cry!"

One user had a philosophical take: "Love & onions -- both cause tears."

Another had a funny reply: "You won't make us cry. How? Will you give onions free with 1 kg milk, sir ji?"

Meanwhile, another user asked when the company would launch onion-flavoured butter.

