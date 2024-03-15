KCR's daughter and BRS leader K Kavitha arrested by ED in Delhi liquor scam case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BRS MLC K Kavitha gestures as she arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with the Delhi excise policy case in New Delhi (File photo)

BREAKING | K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi liquor scam case.

Earlier today, Income Tax and ED officials conducted searches at K Kavitha's residence in Hyderabad.

K Kavitha is the daughter of BRS President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and member of the Telangana Legislative Council.

As the ED team held searches at her upscale Banjara Hills residence, nobody was being allowed inside.

It was immediately not clear when the searches started but the word about the presence of ED officials at her residence spread in the afternoon.

The ED has questioned Kavitha, a former MP, earlier. However, she has not appeared before the agency since October last year despite summons.

Kavitha had also approached the Supreme Court, challenging the summoning of a woman by the ED to its office.

