BREAKING: Jayasudha, Telugu actor and former MLA, joins BJP in Telangana party chief G Kishan Reddy's presence Jayasudha, Telugu actor and former MLA on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Telangana unit chief G Kishan Reddy.