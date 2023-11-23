'India lost World Cup final match because it was Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary': Assam CM Himanta Sarma

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Telangana Assembly Elections: Giving a new twist to the ongoing political row over India's loss in the cricket World Cup final, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the country lost the match against Australia because it was held on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary.

"That day, the India vs Australia World Cup match happened. We were winning every game. Lost the final. Then I came and saw. What was that day? Why did we lose? We are Hindus and I go according to the day, etc. Then I saw the World Cup final was played on such a day which was also Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary," Sarma said while addressing an election rally in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Sarma's advice to BCCI

Taking a dig at the Gandhi family, the Assam CM further requested the BCCI that it should ensure in future that a final match is not organised on a day which coincides with the birthday of a Nehru-Gandhi family member. "The World Cup final was held on Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary and the country lost. That's why, I want to tell the BCCI that if you have a world cup final game, make a calculation. That day should not be linked to the Gandhi family. Otherwise, the country will lose," he said.

Sarma, however, did not make any reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments of "PM means Panauti Modi".

Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi

India's loss in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, held on February 19, took a political turn after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the country's loss. Rahul Gandhi referred to PM Narendra Modi as a 'panauti' and claimed that Modi's presence in the stadium led to India's defeat in the match.

Prime Minister Modi attended the World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

Notably, Australia defeated India in the World Cup final on Sunday (November 19) by six wickets.

(With PTI inputs)