Telangana: 6 killed as blaze sweeps through multi-storey building in Secunderabad

Telangana fire: In a tragic incident, at least six people were killed in a massive fire that erupted in a multi-storey building in Secunderabad on Thursday night (March 17). According to reports, the deceased include four women and two men. The cause of the fire is said to be a short circuit in Swapnalok Complex.

"Around 7:30 pm a fire broke out due to a short circuit, we are trying to rescue people who are stuck inside, and so far we don't know how many are stuck. Fire engines have rushed to the spot & rescue operation is underway," said Syed Rafiq, Additional DCP, South Zone.

The deceased, all stated to be in their 20s, succumbed at Gandhi Hospital. They hailed from Warangal, Mahabubabad, and Khammam districts and were said to be employees of a company operating out of the building.

Fire was controlled after four hours

After battling for four hours, fire fighting personnel controlled the fire which started from the third floor of Swapnalok Complex and spread to the upper floors of the eight-storey building, which houses offices.

State minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav rushed to the spot and was monitoring rescue and relief work.

"Fire engines have rescue teams have reached the spot and have controlled the fire. There are still 5-6 people stuck in a room inside the building. Rescue teams are using iron rods to break the wall & rescue everyone inside, so far they have brought 11 people down," he said after reaching the spot.

