Hyderabad: Massive fire breaks out at godown in Chikkadpally; no injuries reported

Hyderabad fire: A massive fire broke out at a godown in Telangana's capital Hyderabad on Thursday morning. According to reports, the blaze first erupted inside the godown in the Chikkadpally area, subsequently spreading to adjoining premises where an office was partially burnt.

Further, the fire also destroyed tents and other decorative items supplied for marriages and other functions. Meanwhile, the local police said that nobody was injured in the incident. They further said that more than 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were brought under control.

Short-circuit suspected to be reason for blaze: Police

"There was no loss of human lives and no one was injured in the incident," a senior police official told the media. Citing the initial probe, the official said short-circuit is suspected to be the reason for the blaze. However, the exact cause will be determined after investigation, he added.

Electric car catches fire

Earlier on January 22, at least three cars were burned down to ashes after an electric car, that was parked at Hyderabad Numaish Exhibition, caught fire. The fire that erupted from the electric car spread to five other vehicles in the parking lot in which three cars were burned down to ashes and two others had partially damaged, inspector B Prasada Rao informed.

Notably, last year, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh witnessed about eight incidents of e-bikes, houses and even e-bike showrooms and a hotel catching fire due to e-batteries exploding, killing 10 people and injuring many others. Almost all the incidents took place when e-bikes were kept on charge and it is suspected that overcharging triggered the explosions.

