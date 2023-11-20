Telangana: 2 killed after under-construction stadium collapses in Ranga Reddy district

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Telangana: Accident site where 3 people were killed after an under-construction stadium collapses.

A tragic incident unfolded in Kanakamamidi, Ranga Reddy district, Telangana, as an indoor stadium under construction collapsed, resulting in the loss of two lives. The ill-fated structure, part of the Table Tennis Academy, witnessed the collapse of a slab during construction work. The incident occurred when approximately 14 laborers were present, leading to the unfortunate demise of three workers.

Prompt response efforts were initiated, with 11 individuals successfully rescued and provided medical assistance. The deceased were identified as Bablu from Bihar and Sunil from West Bengal. The ongoing rescue operations aim to ensure the well-being of those affected, with a total of 14 workers reported to be at the site during the incident.

Authorities are actively conducting investigations to determine the causes of the collapse, considering factors such as construction material quality and design discrepancies. The incident has prompted discussions on the overall safety of construction practices and the need for increased vigilance in monitoring ongoing projects.