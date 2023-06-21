Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Hyderabad: Two transgenders stabbed to death at Tappachabutra, probe on

Two transgender people and two homeless people were among four people found murdered in different areas of Hyderabad, police said Wednesday. The transgender persons were attacked at around 1 a.m. Wednesday under Tappachabutra Police Station limits.

They were hit with stones and stabbed, resulting in their deaths on the spot. “Both the deceased are transgender persons aged between 25 and 30,” a police official said. Based on a preliminary investigation, police said the perpetrators of the crime against the transgender persons may have been intimately involved with them.

The police are in the process of identifying the suspects, the official said, adding that they also found a knife used in stabbing the victims. A double murder case was registered, and further investigations are ongoing, according to PTI.

The Tappachabutra DCP said, "a double murder has taken place within the Tappachabutra Police station limits. Police were informed and they reached the spot. The deceased transgenders were identified as Yusuf alias Dali and Riyaz alias Sofia.”

“Both are residents of Tappachabutra. They were killed using boulders and knives. A knife was found at the crime spot. The reason behind the murder is said to be illegal intimacy. We are interrogating a few suspects as well. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway."

Two more persons—homeless people who sleep on footpaths — were killed after unidentified persons hit them with boulders when they were asleep on the roadside at different places under Mailardevpally police station limits on Wednesday morning, another police official said.

The identity of the two deceased persons is being ascertained, the official said, adding that they were verifying the reasons behind their murders and also if there was any link with the killing of the two transgender persons. Further investigation is underway.

Also Read | Indian-origin man stabbed to death in UK just a day after British Indian, Hyderabad women killed

Also Read | Hyderabad: 8 people injured after flyover slab collapsed in LB Nagar area | Video