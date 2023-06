Follow us on Image Source : ANI Flyover slab collapsed in LB Nagar area

At least 8 people were injured after a flyover slab collapsed in the LB Nagar area of Hyderabad, Telangana on Wednesday.

"The injured were taken to KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad. Two persons sustained head injuries. A case is registered under section 337," said Anji Reddy, SHO LB Nagar.

