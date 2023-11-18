WATCH | BRS MLC K Kavitha falls unconscious during roadshow in Telangana's Itikyal

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BRS MLC K Kavitha

Assembly Assembly elections: Telangana Chief Minister KCR's daughter and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha fell unconscious during a road show on Saturday in Telangana's Itikyal. She was campaigning standing amidst the party leaders on a vehicle, in the scorching sun.

The incident took place when Kavitha was standing inside the open-top vehicle amidst the party leaders on a vehicle, in the scorching sun. Suddenly, she started feeling inconvenient and moved away from the place and collapsed. BRS party functionaries and other leaders immediately attended to her.

According to a statement released by Kavitha's team, the MLC suffered dehydration and became slightly unwell. "After a short break, the campaign continued as usual," reported news agency ANI quoting Kavitha's team.

Later in a post on X, she said that she was now feeling energetic. "Sorry for the little scare. I'm doing just well, also happened to have met this sweet little girl and after spending time with her I'm feeling a little more energetic. #KCROnceAgain campaign to resume shortly," she said.

Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30. The counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly will be held along with those of four other poll-bound states on December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.

