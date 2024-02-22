Thursday, February 22, 2024
     
  4. 108-foot-high national flag installed at War Memorial of Artillery Centre in Hyderabad | WATCH

108-foot-high national flag installed at War Memorial of Artillery Centre in Hyderabad | WATCH

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Hyderabad Published on: February 22, 2024 9:53 IST
Indian Flag
Image Source : FILE Indian Flag

A 108-foot-high national flag was installed at the War Memorial of the Artillery Centre in Hyderabad.

(Retired) Major General Ashim Kohli who attended the ceremony said, "...We should hoist a national flag 365 days of the year at home and office places. In January 2004, a Supreme Court judgement came after a 10-year legal battle led by Naveen Jindal...After this judgement, we gained the right to fly our national flag every day...We at the Flag Foundation have launched this campaign 'Har Din Tiranga, Har Ghar Tiranga.' I appeal to you to hoist the flag every day at your home..." 

WATCH

 

