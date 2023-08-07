Monday, August 07, 2023
     
Zoom calls employees back to office, users express surprise on X

Zoom's decision has generated varied responses on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Some users expressed surprise, wondering why Zoom even had an office building if they were primarily known for enabling remote work.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: August 07, 2023 17:30 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

Video conferencing platform Zoom has made a significant decision to end its work-from-home (WFH) policy and has requested all employees to return to the office for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began. According to Insider, Zoom is adopting a hybrid model, mandating employees who live within 50 miles of any Zoom office to work in person at least two days a week.

A spokesperson from the company stated, "We believe that a structured hybrid approach -- meaning employees that live near an office need to be onsite two days a week to interact with their teams -- is most effective for Zoom. As a company, we are in a better position to use our own technologies, continue to innovate, and support our global customers."

The company's decision has generated varied responses on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Some users expressed surprise, wondering why Zoom even had an office building if they were primarily known for enabling remote work. 

Others pondered if this marked the end of the work-from-home era, given the irony that Zoom, a lifeline during remote work, is now calling employees back to the office.

One user remarked, "What an irony? The very platform that became our lifeline during remote work, Zoom, now wants its employees back in the office. Is the remote work era over, or is this move to protect commercial real estate interests?" 

Another user raised curiosity about the impact on Zoom's usage since employees, back in the office, might use Zoom less just as the company introduces AI training.

According to its website, the company currently maintains offices in Denver and California in the US. Throughout the pandemic, it gained widespread popularity as one of the most widely used services for remote communication and idea-sharing among employees.

