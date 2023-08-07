Rumored 'Action' button spotted in leaked iPhone 15 Ultra case photos

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 14 Pro

Leaked photos of Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Ultra's case have surfaced online which reveals a new and highly anticipated feature - the rumored 'Action' button. The images were shared by a leaker known as "Majin Bu" on X and were reported by AppleInsider.

The cases displayed in the leaked photos come in three colors: green, black, and dark blue. They featured Apple branding on the back, which initially led to the belief that they were genuine Apple products. However, the leaker later clarified in a separate post that these cases are replicas and not official Apple products.

The photos showcase the back covers of the cases, revealing the presence of three buttons on the left-hand side. Two of these buttons are larger and located lower on the side, while the third button is smaller and slightly recessed, likely to be the rumored Action button.

Reportedly, the purpose of the Action button is to provide users with easy access to various functions and settings without the need to unlock the device or open any apps. It is expected to offer a convenient way to control and interact with the iPhone.

Further information from the report suggests that the cases adhere to Apple's typical design language, including a soft lining, a MagSafe ring, a small lip around the camera bump, and a recessed Apple logo on the rear.

In addition, the leaked information from last month's release of the fourth beta of iOS 17 to developers revealed some details about the functions of the Action button.

According to the code snippets found in iOS 17 beta 4, the Action button will offer nine customizable options for users. These options are expected to include Accessibility, Shortcuts, Silent Mode, Camera, Flashlight, Focus, Magnifier, Translate, and Voice Memos.

Inputs from IANS

