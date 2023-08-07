Next-Gen iPhone 16 Pro to offer stacked camera sensors, revolutionizing mobile photography: Report

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone 16 Pro series to feature stacked camera sensors for superior Imaging

Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 series is rumoured to feature a revolutionary stacked rear camera sensor design, a move that follows a similar upgrade in this year's iPhone 15 models. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known Apple industry analyst, two iPhone 16 Pro models will be equipped with stacked CMOS Image Sensors (CIS), enhancing their photography capabilities significantly.

The stacked CIS design offers several advantages, including better light capture, wider dynamic range, and improved performance in low-light conditions. Apple is also said to be adopting this technology for the 48MP wide camera on the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. To meet the increased demand from Apple, Sony, the provider of these high-end sensors, has boosted its production capacity by 100-120%.

In his Medium post, Kuo mentioned that the iPhone 16 Pro models, scheduled for release in the second half of 2024, will also adopt the stacked CIS arrangement. However, because of Sony's limited capacity, Will Semi- the competitor is expected to be benefited from receiving more orders for high-end CIS from Chinese smartphone companies.

As for the immediate future, Apple is reportedly planning to unveil the iPhone 15 series on September 13. If the company follows its usual timeline, pre-orders for the new devices will begin on September 15, and the official launch will take place a week later on September 22. The iPhone 16 Pro Max, part of the iPhone 16 series, is rumoured to have a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera with an eight-part hybrid lens comprising two glass components and six plastic elements, along with enhancements to the telephoto and ultra-wide camera lenses.

Adopting the stacked camera sensor design is expected to revolutionize photography capabilities in Apple's iPhones, providing users with a more advanced and sophisticated camera system. The increased production capacity by Sony demonstrates the high demand for Apple's devices and the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology to its customers.

Overall, the potential improvements in camera performance and technology have generated anticipation and excitement among Apple enthusiasts as they look forward to experiencing the iPhone 16 series' enhanced photography features in the near future.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk's X offers legal support for unfairly treated users

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News