YouTube Music App to introduce Mood Filters including 'Cry' for emotional connection

YouTube is upgrading its Music app with a new feature aimed at enhancing users' emotional experiences. The forthcoming mood filter feature will allow users to discover and stream music tailored to their current mood. While YouTube introduced sections like Workout, Focus, Relax, Commute, Energise, and Podcasts in 2020, reports suggest that additional mood filters will be included soon.

One of the notable additions is the "Cry" filter, which will curate a playlist called the "Sad Songs Supermix." This playlist is designed to provide solace and an emotional connection with music for users who might be feeling down.

Other mood filters expected to join the lineup include Romance, Party, Feel Good, and Sleep. Each filter will present playlists customized to match the user's emotional state. These playlists can be found within the YouTube Music app under "Mixed for You" and "From Your Library."

The introduction of these new mood filters is reportedly happening through a server-side rollout. Currently, the web version of YouTube Music offers access to the four new filters, excluding "Cry." However, it is anticipated that "Cry" and the remaining filters will soon be available, with the expansion set to occur swiftly across both web and mobile applications.

YouTube Music's last update was in 2021 when the "Energise" mood filter was introduced, along with mood filter availability on the web app. These latest additions bring the total number of mood filters to eleven, offering a significant enhancement to the YouTube Music user experience. It's important to note that the main YouTube app already has numerous filters and topics that dynamically adjust the Home feed.

In a separate development, YouTube has introduced a new feature called "Samples," a personalized feed of short music video segments aimed at helping users discover new music. Samples leverages YouTube Music's extensive library of music videos to provide a constant stream of fresh content. Users can take various actions with each sample, such as adding songs to their collections, sharing them with friends, creating playlists, starting new radio stations, and more. This feature offers a dynamic way for users to explore and engage with music, while also providing artists with a unique platform to connect with fans and build a community on YouTube.

For artists, the Samples tab offers a novel way to reach new fans and build a community on YouTube, further expanding the platform's offerings for music discovery and enjoyment.

