Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro global launch details leaked

Follow us on Image Source : MI.COM Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi is reportedly preparing to launch its Xiaomi 14 series globally, featuring the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro models. Although the precise launch date remains unknown, these phones are anticipated to debut before November 11. The release aligns with Xiaomi's history of capitalizing on the popular Chinese shopping season known as Single's Day, which occurs on November 11.

The Xiaomi 14 is expected to sport a 6.4-inch display, while the Xiaomi 14 Pro will likely feature a larger 6.7-inch screen, both with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and 522 ppi. Both phones are anticipated to come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and a punch-hole notch design. Xiaomi is reportedly testing MIUI 15, based on Android 14, for these devices. They are also expected to be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Both models are likely to offer a single configuration with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Xiaomi may not release a 128GB variant for these phones.

Regarding the Xiaomi 14, it is rumoured to pack a 4860 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The camera setup could consist of three 50-megapixel rear cameras with optical image stabilization (OIS). The estimated price for the Xiaomi 14 is around Rs 54,999.

Moving on to the Xiaomi 14 Pro, it may be equipped with a 5000mAh battery and support 120W fast charging. Some reports even suggest that the phone could feature a titanium body, similar to the iPhone 15 Pro. The Xiaomi 14 Pro is anticipated to be priced at around Rs 64,990.

It's important to note that these details are based on rumours, and the official specifications and features will be revealed by Xiaomi at the time of the phone's launch. Keep an eye out for the official announcement to get accurate information about these highly anticipated smartphones.

ALSO READ: Redmi launches affordable 4K Smart TV in India, priced at Rs 24,999 for a limited time

Latest Technology News