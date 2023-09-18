iPhone 15 Pro Max witnesses strong demand, outperforms the previous model: Report

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 15 Pro Max, available for pre-order, is experiencing robust demand, surpassing the iPhone 14 Pro Max in the same period last year, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. However, Kuo noted that demand for the iPhone 15 Pro is somewhat lower than it was for the iPhone 14 Pro, with more customers opting for the Pro Max model this year.

In a Medium post on Sunday, Kuo stated, "Demand for the iPhone 15 Pro Max is robust, as previously expected, outpacing last year’s iPhone 14 Pro Max."

Kuo also mentioned that the iPhone 15 Pro Max entered mass production later than other models in the iPhone 15 series, resulting in longer shipping delays. He noted that the device faces more pronounced production challenges than other models.

One of the standout features of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is its upgraded Telephoto lens, offering up to 5x optical zoom compared to the 3x on the iPhone 15 Pro.

In India, the new iPhone 15 Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,34,900 and is available in four variants of storage capacities- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. The iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,59,900 and will be available in three storage options- 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively.

Kuo also noted that demand for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is roughly on par with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus after the same amount of time. All four iPhone 15 models will be available for sale starting September 22.

Inputs from IANS

