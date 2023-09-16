X's new ID verification system: What you need to know and how it benefits users

Follow us on Image Source : FILE X rolls out government ID verification for premium users

X (Formerly Twitter), led by Elon Musk, has introduced a government-ID-based verification system for its premium users in a bid to combat impersonation on the platform and provide added benefits, including "prioritised support." Currently available in several countries, this ID verification service will soon expand to encompass more regions such as the European Union, the European Economic Area (EEA), and the UK.

The company has partnered with Israel-based firm Au10tix for identity verification. While the platform already mentions account authentication to prevent impersonation, it's exploring further measures like ensuring users access age-appropriate content and safeguarding against spam and malicious accounts to uphold the platform's integrity and promote healthy conversations.

ALSO READ | Global rush: iPhone 15 Pro Max sold out, delivery dates postponed | All details here

Users opting for ID verification may enjoy additional perks linked to specific X features in the future. This includes a prominently displayed ID verification label in the pop-up that appears when their blue checkmark is clicked. They will also benefit from "enhanced trust from other users who will see your ID verification label when they hover over your blue checkmark."

Moreover, these users will receive prioritised support from X Services. Future benefits may streamline the process of obtaining a blue checkmark through a simplified review process and offer "greater flexibility in making frequent changes to your profile photo, display name, or username (@handle)."

ALSO READ | Web browsers at risk: Immediate update required for Chrome, Firefox, and other browsers

It's important to note that currently, this option is exclusively available to individual users and not extended to businesses or organizations, as stated by X.

The company has also recently introduced a feature for paid users to conceal their checkmarks from their profiles. With this feature paid subscribers now have the option to conceal the checkmarks on their profiles and posts. However, the checkmark might still appear in certain places, and some features may reveal the user's active subscription status.

Latest Technology News