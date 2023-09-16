Web browsers at risk: Immediate update required for Chrome, Firefox, and other browsers

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

A significant security threat has emerged for popular web browsers including Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Brave. Users are being urged to quickly update their browsers to address this issue. Security experts caution that the vulnerability is potent enough to grant hackers access to computers which enables them to remotely insert malicious code and extract confidential data from targeted users.

Reportedly, companies are alarmed as they suspect the vulnerability may have already been exploited. This concern extends beyond widely-used web browsers, affecting millions across both PCs and mobile devices. The vulnerability is linked to the code used to render WebP images, a technical component widely used in the background of web content.

Google, Mozilla, and Microsoft have swiftly released updates for their respective browsers. To ensure your browser is secure, here are the updated versions:

Google Chrome version 116.0.5846.187 for Mac and Linux users

Google Chrome version 116.0.5845.188 for Windows users

Firefox version 117.0.1, Firefox ESR 102.15.1, and Firefox ESR 115.2.1

Edge version 116.0.1938.81

You can verify your browser version on your PC by accessing the settings menu, typically found in the three-dot icon at the top-right corner. Additionally, Apple has taken measures to address this issue, potentially through the iOS 16.6.1 and iPadOS 16.6.1 Rapid Security Response update, which was issued with a security advisory for millions of users on September 11.

This security concern doesn't stop at web browsers. Secure messaging applications like Signal and Telegram have also released updates to address the problem. While the response is reassuring, the fact that the issue has been exploited raises valid concerns, underscoring the urgency of addressing this threat.

