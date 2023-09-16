Global rush: iPhone 15 Pro Max sold out, delivery dates postponed | All details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

At the recent Wonderlust event, Apple unveiled its latest iPhone 15 series, which has already caused quite a buzz. During the pre-orders on September 15, the iPhone 15 Pro Max model flew off the virtual shelves, selling out in less than an hour. As a result, many customers are now facing a 2-3 week waiting period for their desired configurations.

According to a report from BGR.com, the high demand for the iPhone 15 Pro Max has led to delayed delivery dates, with some premium model configurations now set for mid-November, originally slated for September 22.

Reportedly, this surge in popularity isn't limited to the United States; international markets like China, Canada, and India are also grappling with similar delays. In India, eager consumers might have to wait up to eight weeks to get their hands on the coveted Pro Max model in natural titanium.

While the new iPhones are set to hit the shelves in over 40 countries starting September 22, customers in some regions like Macao, Malaysia, Turkey, Vietnam, and 17 others will have to wait until September 29 to make their purchase.

It's worth noting that Apple's official website experienced a temporary outage just before the highly anticipated commencement of pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series. Despite the initial rush, Apple has initiated the pre-booking process for its latest smartphone lineup, which includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Furthermore, the tech giant has also announced its plans to issue a software update for iPhone 12 users in France after the country's radiation watchdog, ANFR, reported that the device exceeds radiation exposure limits.

Earlier this week, the ANFR released a public statement asserting that the iPhone 12 surpasses permissible radiation levels. As a result, they requested Apple to temporarily halt sales of the iPhone 12 in France until a solution was implemented.

