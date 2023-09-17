Sunday, September 17, 2023
     
Suspected Spam Texts highlighted in Google Voice on Android and iOS

Spam text protections will be accessible for all Google Voice users, both free and paid, including Starter, Standard, and Premier plans. It's gradually rolling out and will be widely available in the coming weeks.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 17, 2023 17:01 IST
Google Voice, Spam Texts, Android, iOS
Image Source : FILE Google Voice now warns of suspected Spam Texts on Android and iOS

Google Voice has rolled out a new feature similar to its ‘suspected spam caller warnings’, but this time it's for SMS messages. This feature is now available on both Android and iOS devices, allowing users to receive alerts for suspected spam messages. When a suspected spam message is detected, a red exclamation sign will appear in the profile avatar spot, and the message preview will include the phrase ‘Suspected spam’ in a matching colour for easy identification.

Google explained in a blog post, "If you're using Google Voice, you're familiar with our suspected spam caller warnings. We're extending this feature to SMS messages on Android and iOS devices." 

Users will see these labels within the message, and they have two options: 

They can confirm a suspected spam message, which will send future messages from that number directly to the spam folder, or they can mark a labelled message as not spam, after which the suspected spam label will no longer be displayed for that number.

The spam text protections will be accessible to users of both free and paid Google Voice accounts, including Starter, Standard, and Premier plans. This feature is currently undergoing a gradual rollout and is expected to be widely available in the upcoming weeks.

In addition to this, Google has also started rolling out an artificial intelligence (AI) powered ‘Proofread’ feature in Gboard for beta users. With Gboard version 13.4, currently in beta on Android, users can have their text checked for spelling or grammar errors on the fly, all powered by generative AI. When a potential error is detected, users will receive a ‘Fix it’ prompt.

ALSO READ: Jio AirFiber to debut on September 19: Pricing, plans, speed, and more

The proofreading feature works by sending the text to Google for processing if users choose to enable the feature. This AI-driven feature aims to help users compose messages with better spelling and grammar, enhancing the overall typing experience on mobile devices.

These updates reflect Google's continuous efforts to improve user experiences and enhance the functionality of its various services and applications.

ALSO READ: Microsoft Edge discontinues 'Web Select' feature, a popular content capture tool

Inputs from IANS

 

