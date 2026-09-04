Panic in Pakistan, emergency meeting called as Indian Air Force issues NOTAM for 17-day combat exercise

Panic-stricken Pakistan has reportedly stepped up vigilance along the India-Pakistan border after the Indian Air Force issued a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) restricting large stretches of airspace for a 17-day military combat drill from September 21 to October 7.

While India flexes its muscle along the border, the notification has left the Pakistani leadership sweating. Senior Pakistani defence officials have summoned an emergency meeting to review the development. According to media reports, the matter has also been brought to the attention of the office of Islamabad’s Chief of Defence Forces, highlighting the sensitivity surrounding military activity near the border.

A NOTAM is an aviation safety notification issued to alert aircraft operators and other stakeholders about temporary changes, restrictions or potential hazards affecting airspace and flight operations. Such notices are routinely issued during military exercises, weapons trials and other activities requiring temporary reservation or restriction of airspace.

Pakistan’s security forces have reportedly increased surveillance along the border following the Indian notification. Senior defence officials cited in the report said Pakistani forces were monitoring Indian Air Force movements and maintaining a heightened state of preparedness during the exercise period.

IAF's massive 17-day combat exercise

According to the NOTAM issued by India, large stretches of airspace have been temporarily reserved for military activities between September 21 and October 7. The designated area covers the Jaisalmer-Barmer-Phalodi-Jodhpur sector, while airspace near NAL-Bikaner has also been blocked.

The reserved airspace extends up to around 40,000 feet, with one of the designated areas reportedly coming within approximately 20 km of the international border with Pakistan.

The 17-day exercise window is also expected to overlap with Tarang Shakti 2026, the Indian Air Force’s multinational air exercise scheduled to be held in Jodhpur from September 26 to October 12, according to media reports.

The multinational exercise is expected to involve air forces from several countries and provide an opportunity for intensive air-combat drills, operational training and enhanced coordination and interoperability.

Sustained fighter jet activity expected

The back-to-back exercises are likely to result in sustained military aviation activity along the Pakistan border through much of September and into October.

For the Indian Air Force, the exercises will provide an opportunity to test operational procedures, coordination, deployment patterns and the readiness of personnel and aircraft under realistic conditions, including operations alongside advanced fighter platforms.

The development comes amid the Indian Armed Forces’ continued focus on maintaining operational preparedness through regular exercises and training activities. The September 21-October 7 NOTAM period is therefore expected to be closely monitored by both sides given the sensitivity of military activity along the India-Pakistan frontier.

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