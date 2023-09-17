Microsoft Edge discontinues 'Web Select' feature, a popular content capture tool

Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT EDGE Microsoft Edge discontinues tablet-friendly Web Select feature

Microsoft has decided to discontinue its widely praised 'Web Select' feature in the Edge browser. This move is aimed at enhancing the end-user experience, as Microsoft revealed in a support document that "Web Select" is being deprecated and will no longer be available under Web Capture or through keyboard shortcuts.

According to reports, 'Web Select' enables users to capture and copy web content while preserving its original format and functionality. This unique capability sets it apart from simple screenshot tools. Users could interact with the copied text, including editing it and accessing embedded links, instead of dealing with static images.

One of the standout features of 'Web Select' was its usefulness in extracting specific sections of tables, making it possible to exclude unnecessary columns for more efficient copying.

In a related development, Microsoft recently announced the discontinuation of its digital assistant Cortana app on Windows 11, following the app's earlier discontinuation on iOS and Android platforms.

Although the standalone Cortana app in Windows is being deprecated, support for Cortana in Teams mobile, Microsoft Teams display, and Microsoft Teams Rooms will cease in the fall of 2023. Microsoft clarified that Cortana in Outlook mobile will remain available.

ALSO READ: Jio AirFiber to debut on September 19: Pricing, plans, speed, and more

While these changes may impact users' work habits, Microsoft assures users that there are alternative ways to access assistance with tasks, calendars, email, and more.

The decision to discontinue "Web Select" in Microsoft Edge and the Cortana app on Windows 11 is part of Microsoft's ongoing efforts to refine its software offerings and enhance the user experience across its product ecosystem.

ALSO READ: Pokemon GO Hindi launched to celebrate India with Niantic

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News