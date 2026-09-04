Swantantra Bhardwaj to be arrested, SC/ST Act added in FIR for attacking Dalit man at CJP protest in Delhi

The Delhi Police has added the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to the FIR registered against influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj for allegedly assaulting Sanjay Kumar, the father of teenage CJP protester Nishu, during the student protests at Jantar Mantar in July. Police sources says efforts are being to arrest Bhardwaj amd he would be taken into custody soon.

Police are also planning to conduct a fresh medical examination of Kumar. Based on the medical findings, investigators will decide whether charges of attempt to murder should also be added to the case.

Bhardwaj has claimed that he acted in “self-defence”, alleging that he was on the verge of being lynched by a mob. However, he has been accused of hitting Kumar on the head during the protest and later allegedly boasting about the incident on a podcast.

Meanwhile, Saurav Das said they had come to hold talks and were giving the police time to act. He said the protesters wanted justice and would return if the police failed to act. He also warned that those responsible for violence should not be allowed to move around freely.

The assault on Sanjay Kumar took place during the Cockroach Janta Party protests at Jantar Mantar against the 2026 NEET paper leak, which drew widespread attention and was followed by the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

What is the controversy all about

Nishu Aazad alleged that her father was assaulted by influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj during the agitation, leaving him with a serious head injury. She accused the Delhi Police of failing to take action against Bhardwaj and alleged that an FIR had not been registered in the case.

Aazad also posted a one-minute video on X (formerly Twitter), seeking help from Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. She claimed that a purported video of Bhardwaj allegedly assaulting her father was being circulated on social media.

In the video, Aazad said people like Bhardwaj appeared to have no fear of the law and were “freely roaming” on the streets. She urged that those responsible be arrested and asked Rahul Gandhi to intervene and help her secure justice.

Meanwhile, CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka reached the Parliament Street Police Station, demanding that an FIR be registered on Aazad’s complaint. They alleged that the police were not acting due to pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and demanded that a murder case be registered in connection with the alleged assault.

Also Read:

IndiGo plane nose hits pole at Srinagar airport: From radar to navigation, what the nose houses