YouTube Create, a new AI-enhanced video editing tool launched: Know-more

YouTube has unveiled a groundbreaking AI-powered video editing application called ‘YouTube Create’, which aims at simplifying and democratizing video content creation for its vast user base. This innovative app will empower anyone to effortlessly produce and share videos on the platform, with an array of AI-driven features.

Among the standout features of YouTube Create are precision editing and trimming tools, automatic voiceovers, captioning capabilities, and smooth transitions. Additionally, the app is set to introduce a novel feature called "Dream Screen," enabling users to integrate AI-generated videos or images into their content simply by expressing their ideas in the chat box. For instance, by typing "I want to be in Paris," the app will seamlessly insert a lifelike video or image of the user in the City of Light.

YouTube Create will also incorporate generative AI functionality, offering users topic ideas and video outlines based on trending subjects and audience preferences. Moreover, the app boasts an AI-powered music recommendation feature, allowing users to input a textual description of their video, with the app suggesting an appropriate audio track. Additionally, creators will have the option to automatically dub their videos into foreign languages, enhancing accessibility and reach.

Neal Mohan, YouTube's Chief, emphasized that the app's primary goal is to democratize video production, making it more accessible and user-friendly, particularly for first-time content creators.

YouTube Create enters a competitive landscape, pitting itself against platforms like TikTok and Meta's Instagram, which have garnered significant popularity, especially among young users who create short videos and reels. Currently, the app is in beta mode on Android, available in select countries. It will initially roll out to users in India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Indonesia, Singapore, and Korea.

This announcement marks Google's continued venture into the realm of generative AI. Recently, Google updated its AI assistant, Bard, with generative AI and machine learning capabilities, positioning itself to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT. Google's strategy extends beyond chatbots, aiming to seamlessly integrate AI across its entire suite of products. This approach leverages user insights from its diverse offerings to train its AI systems, potentially providing a competitive advantage in the evolving AI landscape.

