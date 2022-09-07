Xiaomi India launches Grooming Kit Pro at Rs 2,499

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Xiaomi Grooming Kit

Xiaomi India has announced the latest addition to its personal grooming portfolio by launching Xiaomi Grooming Kit Pro in the Indian market. The new grooming kit is prices at Rs 2,499 and is available to purchase from the official website of Xiaomi (Mi.com) and on the Amazon India website.

The grooming kit comes with the trimmer which comes in a sleek design and has a perfect perfect ergonomics which take men’s grooming to the next level, with minimal effort- claims the company.

Xiaomi Grooming Kit Pro comes equipped with multiple heads which helps in achieving a full body grooming experience without any effort. With self-sharpening stainless-steel blades, 40-length settings and 0.5 trimming precision, it ensures accurate and perfectly even cuts. It also comes with a full washable body protected by an IPX7 rating which makes the device water-resistant and safe for use in all conditions.

Xiaomi Grooming Kit Pro features a stylish LED display for battery life indication along with an ultra-powerful battery and Universal Type-C Charging.

It further features an ultra-powerful battery which claims to fully charge the device in 90 minutes runtime. It further comes with an LED display for battery life indication that lets the user know how much charge is on the trimmer. The Universal Type - C charger allows the consumers to quickly charge their trimmer just like a smartphone.

For versatile usage, the trimmer could be used both corded and cordless and it further comes with a travel lock function that keeps the trimmer from switching on unintentionally.

