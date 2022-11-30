Why did WhatsApp ban 23 lakh accounts in India?

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp submitted that it banned more than 23 lakh bad accounts from India in the month of October 2022. The decision was taken in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021 which has been amended to put more responsibilities on social media platforms.

Between October 1 and October 31, 23,24,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned and 8,11,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users, said the company.

The instant messaging platform, which has around 400 million plus users in India, received 701 complaints which were reports in October, and the records 'actioned' were 34.

WhatsApp spokesperson said, "In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we've published our report for the month of October 2022. As captured in the latest Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 2.3 million accounts in the month of October."

Under the upgraded IT Rules 2021, major digital and social media platforms, with in excess of 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

Meanwhile, in a major push towards an open, safe, trusted and accountable Internet, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has notified some amendments aimed at protecting the rights of 'Digital Nagriks'.

The amendments impose a legal obligation on intermediaries to take reasonable efforts to prevent users from uploading such content.

