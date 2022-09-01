WhatsApp to bring these new features soon, for better messaging experience

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

Whatsapp has launched many new features on its platform for global users. We have already seen how the messaging platform has been working on launching some features like:

Emoji reactions to the messages

Upgraded group chat participant limit

Transfer chats between Android and iOS which was a much-awaited update for a lot of users

Enabling to mute participants manually over the voice calls and more

And this is just not it!

The company has been working on making the platform more attractive and creative for users. The company is reportedly working on some features which could help the users of iOS and Android to have even more engaging.

Let us have a sneak peek at what we can expect in the coming times from WhatsApp:

Know your past group participants:

WhatsApp is working letting the participants of the group know who existed in the group earlier. You could discover the list of people who exited or were removed in the last 60 days. It is reported that the new feature will be for everyone to explore, hence, not only the admin, but every participant could explore the same.

Companion mode:

Companion mode, which is said to be under development will let you access your WhatsApp account on multiple devices- smartphones, tablets and laptops/PCs. You will not have to log out of one phone to use WhatsApp on another handset, and you could also link a secondary mobile device to the existing account.

WhatsApp Avatars:

Facebook and Instagram have already started rolling out the Avatars feature for the users, which enables them to create their own personalised 3D cartoon image which could be used to react in chats and stories. Now WhatsApp is said to be working on the same and could bring that feature on the platform soon and might support the same Facebook Avatars on the app.

Also, users can use the avatar feature as a mask while placing a video call and as a sticker.

Admin to delete:

Admin delete feature will enable the group admins to delete any message in a group. Thai feature is said to give more control to the admins of the group for controlling the decorum of the chat groups.

Reactions to the status:

Just like a reaction to the text message, WhatsApp may likely add the feature in the Status too, joining the league of Instagram and Facebook. The user could use any available emojis to react to the status rather than sending a message.

WhatsApp chat updates:

This is going to be a hit feature, which will let the user know of the upcoming updates on the platform. Just like Snapchat, which keeps advertising about the feature on the platform to remind users about the new features and additions, similarly, WhatsApp will also do the same for the users.

Hide ‘online’ status:

There are times when you feel the need of hiding your ‘online’ status on WhatsApp. It indeed is an important privacy feature which has been requested by the user for many years. WhatsApp has been working to grant the wish to the users and was spotted working on a feature which will enable you to hide your online status from your contacts.

Users might get two new options to choose from- “Everyone” and “Last Seen”, which will enable you to select whom to show your activity.

Latest Technology News