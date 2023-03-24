WhatsApp launches official chat feature for Android and iOS

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp official chat feature launched for Android and iOS

WhatsApp has officially launched its new official chat feature for users. The new feature will enable the users to receive the latest information about the application, including the latest updates and how to use the features on iOS and Android devices.

As per the recent report by WABetaInfo, the chat comes marked with a green badge and it further includes tips and tricks on how to use the app, along with giving information related to the new features and updates coming on the instant messaging platform.

Verified badges further ensure that the chat is legitimate, which will help user to prevent themselves from falling victim to any scams or phishing attempts which have been imitating the official WhatsApp account.

Also, the report said that the benefit of receiving these messages in the official chat is that the users could easily stay updated with the notification without having to search for the latest information themselves.

Users could also receive updates directly from the messaging app and if they do not want to receive any notifications, they can easily archive, block or mute the chat.

The report further mentioned that the first message sent by WhatsApp in the official chat explains how to make messages disappear and links to an official FAQ.

The disappearing messages feature enables the users to send messages that disappear from both the sender and receiver's chat after a certain period of time.

The new WhatsApp official chat is currently available to some random users, and it is unclear on the process of selecting the users of WhatsApp who will be getting the new feature since it looks like the company has picked random contacts to disseminate the feature, the report further stated.

Meanwhile, Meta has introduced a new WhatsApp app for Windows that loads faster and features an interface similar to the mobile version of the app.

Users can now host group video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people.

