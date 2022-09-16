WhatsApp edit message feature to launch soon: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp has been reportedly working on a new feature which will enable you to edit messages. Though this news surfaced a while ago, recently we have witnessed some new development, as per the report of WaBetaInfo. (ALSO READ: Steps to transfer WhatsApp chat from Android to iOS)

WaBetaInfo’s report s that observed that WhatsApp has a new ability in the instant messaging platform, which will enable the users to update the app by using the edited message that they receive. By this, they mean that if you are using an older version of the messaging platform, you could update the app, in which you will get an edited version of a message from a linked device from the recipient. (ALSO READ: WhatsApp to launch Premium subscription for business owners- Know the benefits

For those who are not aware, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will enable you to edit sent messages. Though the time window for editing messages is yet to be revealed, what we could guess is that the platform will give a time window of a couple of hours to use the feature to make changes to the already sent message to someone.

Currently, the users have an option which helps them to delete the sent message. Earlier, this feature was also bound for a very short time but it has now the platform has increased the time so that users could make a call to either remove the message on any group or personal window or not

Now, the new feature will give more options to the user for their sent message- they can now decide to either delete the entire message and rewrite it or rectify the typo.

Alike WhatsApp, it was recently reported that Twitter will soon be receiving an edit button for the blue subscribers only.

The company is reportedly testing the new edit button feature which could enable the user to edit tweets within 30 minutes of posting the tweet. Though this feature is reported to be a paid feature where users will have to pay almost Rs 400 for redeeming the edit option. But cannot claim much about the product which is being tested internally in smaller groups first, and will be released to the masses later.



In an official blog post, Twitter said: “As part of their subscription, they receive early access to features and help us test them before they come to Twitter. The test will be localized to a single country at first and expand as we learn and observe how people use Edit Tweet. We’ll also be paying close attention to how the feature impacts the way people read, write, and engage with Tweets.”

