Steps to transfer WhatsApp chat from Android to iOS

It was recently announced by WhatsApp, that users can now transfer data from Android to any iOS device easily, and the text history and content will not be lost- as it use to happen earlier.

This WhatsApp feature was announced by the company last year, during the Galaxy Unpacked event. Before that, the instant messaging platform lets the users rely on third-party apps for transferring their chat history or just lose it while switching.

Although it is official to transfer the data from one operating system to another, you must take notes of a few things before migrating:

The handset must be running on Android version 5 or higher variants.

For Apple devices, the iPhone or iPad must run on iOS 15.5 and above variants

You must note that the transfer of data happens wirelessly, so both of your devices should be in the range of the same Wi-Fi network. Also, it is recommended that you must connect your smartphone with a power source during the migration of the data.

Here are the steps to transfer the data for both Android and iOS devices:

Transfer WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone:

On your android smartphone. Follow the on-screen prompts

Click to open the Move to iOS app

You will find the code displayed on your iPhone. Enter the same on your Android smartphone

Now tap Continue

You will get the on-screen prompt, follow the same

On the Transfer Data screen and select WhatsApp

Now tap on ‘Start’ from your Android device, and wait till the app prepares the data for export. Once the process starts, you will be signed out from your Android device and the transfer of data will start to prepare.

Tap on ‘Next’ to return from the Move to the iOS app

Now tap on ‘Continue’ in order to transfer the data from Android to iPhone. Now wait to move the Android to iOS in order to complete the transfer

You will have to install the latest version of the app from the App Store.

Post installing, you will have to open WhatsApp and log in by using the same phone number used on your old device.

When prompted, tap on ‘Start’, and allow the process to finish.

You will witness your chats on the new device being exported once the transfer is complete. This is important to inform you that the transferred data could not be uploaded to iCloud unless you create a backup. The data will also keep it stored in the Android device as well, till the time you uninstall the app from your device or wipe the stored data manually.

Above was the guide to transferring the data from Android to iOS. Now you will have to keep a few things in mind before transferring your chat history. Here are the things to keep in mind:

Any Android device running on OS 5v or above will support this feature

For Apple devices, any version above iOS 15.5 or above will allow the transfer to happen. iOS version below 15.5 will not support the feature of data transfer

Move to the iOS app installed on your Android phone

You will have to use the same contact number during the process to transfer the data from the older device to the new

You can reset your iPhone to pair with the Move to iOS app to get the data from the Android smartphone

Both devices- Android and iOS must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network

Both the devices should be connected to some power source or you may charge the device by 100%

