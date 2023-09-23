What to expect from Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 FE: All details here

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung hints at budget-friendly Galaxy S23 FE release

Samsung has officially hinted at the imminent arrival of the Galaxy S23 FE smartphone, generating a buzz among tech enthusiasts. Speculations surrounding the next Fan Edition device from the South Korean tech giant have been circulating online for some time, and now, the company has shared a teaser poster on the social media platform X.

The Galaxy S23 FE is slated to be a part of the distinguished Galaxy S23 lineup, which made its debut earlier this year. However, the FE variant is anticipated to come with a more budget-friendly price tag compared to its flagship counterparts.

The teaser image on X offers a glimpse of the smartphone's camera module, showcasing a vertically aligned triple rear camera setup similar to the design of the Galaxy S23 lineup. Accompanying the image, Samsung's statement reads: "Epic moments are now closer than ever. Get ready to experience the new epic. Launching soon." The poster also features the tagline "The New Epic" coming soon, though no further specifics are disclosed at this time.

The Galaxy S23 FE has already received certifications from regulatory agencies across various countries and has made an appearance on Google Play Console. These listings unveil that the device will offer two chipset options: the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the Exynos 2200.

Much like its predecessor, the Galaxy S21 FE, the forthcoming smartphone is expected to arrive in India with an Exynos chipset. However, Samsung has not yet confirmed which chipsets will be deployed in different markets.

According to rumors, the Galaxy S23 FE is likely to boast a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display, potentially supporting a swift 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is also anticipated to feature a 50MP primary rear camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens offering 3X Optical Zoom, and a 10MP front-facing camera.

Furthermore, the device may incorporate an in-display fingerprint scanner. As for battery capacity, the Galaxy S23 FE is rumored to house a 4500mAh unit capable of supporting 25W wired fast charging, wireless charging, and wireless power-sharing functionalities.

