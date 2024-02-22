Vodafone Idea lost 13.68 lakh subscribers in December 2023: TRAI

Follow us on Image Source : VODAFONE IDEA Vodafone Idea

One of the leading telecom companies of the country, Vodafone Idea, continues to lose subscribers in the Indian market as Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel gained subscribers in December 2023. This information is based on the latest data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

As per the data, Vodafone Idea lost 13.68 lakh wireless subscribers in December last year whereas the company lost 10.73 lakh subscribers in the month of November last year.

On the other hand, Reliance Jio added 39.94 lakh net wireless subscribers as compared with 34.47 lakh in November. Similarly, Bharti Airtel managed to add 18.5 lakh subscribers, a bit higher than the previous month.

According to the TRAI data, the combined mobile connection additions went up 35.78 percent to 43.22 lakh from November to December-end.

Government-backed Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd lost 1.5 lakh wireless subscribers in December, about 84 percent lower than the earlier month.

Bharti Airtel leads the active subscriber tally with more than 98.9 percent of active subscribers. Jio's active subscribers fell to 92.32 percent in December, in comparison to 93.87 percent in the previous month, according to the data.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea (Vi) is gearing up to launch its 5G services in the country in the next 6-7 months. The announcement was made during the company's third-quarter earnings call. The rollout of Vi’s 5G services will further improve competition in the country's evolving telecom landscape.

The company is already quite late in launching its 5G services as Airtel and Jio are already dominating the 5G space in the country. However, the company’s Chief Executive Akshaya Moondra has expressed the commitment of the company for the imminent launch of 5G services. The specific details of the rollout of 5G services by the company are still not known.

