UBON AIR SHARK Wireless Earbuds launched at Rs. 3,999

UBON, a gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand has launched its new BT – 350 AIR SHARK TWS Truly Wireless Earbuds in India for Rs. 3,999. The TWS earbuds are available in Black and White colours and could be bought through the major e-commerce platforms and offline stores across the nation.

The new AIR SHARK earbuds come with 20 hours of playtime on a single charge and last for up to 200 hours (almost 8 days) on standby. The earbuds claim to come with an in-built mic that gives crystal clear audio on-the-go, and supports noise-isolating features.

Mandeep Arora, Managing Director, UBON said, “We always strive to provide the best for our customers and are extremely excited to introduce the new wireless earbuds. UBON BT – 350 AIR SHARK True Wireless Earbuds launch is packed with features relevant to the young, always-on consumer and are stylishly designed to make for an eye-catching accessory. We are constantly working towards improving our product lineup with novel and innovative product offerings. We want people to believe in us that we are working and aiming towards their betterment and comfort.”

For charging the gadget is equipped with Type-C fast charging and for connection, it supports Bluetooth 5.1 version with the fastest pairing and dual-mic support along with a touch control feature to manage playlist, manage calls, and trigger virtual assistants like Siri and Google Assistant and is secured with a 6-months warranty.