Twitter to relaunch Blue subscriber service on Dec 12; iPhone users to be charged extra

Twitter verification: A month after a previous attempt failed, Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service. Earlier on Saturday, the social media company stated that it would let users buy subscriptions to 'Twitter Blue' to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday, December 12.

Earlier, the microblogging site provided the blue checkmark to companies, celebrities, governmental entities and journalists. However, after Elon Musk bought Twitter, he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay USD 8 a month.

But Twitter suspended the service days after its launch after the site was flooded with fake accounts, including those impersonating Musk's businesses Tesla and SpaceX.

What will paid subscribers get?

The charges for the relaunched service are USD 8 for web users and USD 11 for iPhone users each month.

Subscribers, according to Twitter, will see fewer advertisements, be able to post longer videos, and have their tweets shown more prominently.

The subscription-based Twitter blue service was scheduled for relaunch on November 29 but Musk reportedly paused the relaunch until he's sure of stopping impersonation. Musk had said the monthly payments from users for the blue tick will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators.

Videos to be given top priority on Twitter

Among other things, Musk has said that the company will work on speeding up the upload time on the micro-blogging platform, in which videos will be given top priority.

It should be noted here that Twitter made huge news worldwide when Musk announced that they will be charging for Blue tick verification. Since then, the company has been making a lot of moves and changes.

(With inputs from agencies)

