Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Tecno has launched a new smartphone in India. The newly launched Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G was initially unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in February this year. Some of the highlights of the newly launched smartphone include MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit, a 6,000mAh battery with 70W wired fast charging support, and more. Here are all the details you need to know about Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G India price and availability

The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G is available in two colour options: Comet Green and Meteorite Grey. It is available in two RAM and storage combinations: 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB. The 8GB + 256GB variant is available for Rs 19,999 while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 21,999. The smartphone is available for sale via Amazon and leading retail stores in India starting April 4 at 12PM IST.

Interested buyers can avail instant bank discount of Rs 2000 on all banks as part of a sale offer. In addition to this, the company is also offering a free Tecno S2 Speaker worth Rs 4,999 with the purchase of the smartphone.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G specifications

The Tecno Pova 6 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC coupled with up to 12GB RAM, extendable virtually up to an additional 12GB, and 256GB of storage. The smartphone runs Android 14-based HiOS 14.

It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. On the camera front, it gets a triple rear camera unit, which includes 108MP main sensor with up to 3x in-sensor zoom, a 2MP portrait shooter, and an unspecified AI-backed lens alongside a dual LED flash unit.

It also features Dynamic Port 2.0, which shows notifications and other alerts like charging and call details around the hole punch cutout on the display. The phone has an updated Arc Interface placed around the rear camera unit. It boasts over 200 LEDs and offers more than 100 customizations. This feature can be customized to light up in different patterns to sync with various notifications or calls. Additionally, the phone has dual speakers that are supported by Dolby Atmos.

It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 70W wired fast charging. For connectivity, it supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS and USB Type-C.

