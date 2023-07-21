Friday, July 21, 2023
     
Tech tips: Know how to use Truecaller AI assistant feature

The Truecaller Assistant brings a new level of call management and efficiency for users in India, providing a seamless way to handle incoming calls while avoiding spam and missed opportunities.

Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: July 21, 2023 17:55 IST
Image Source : FILE Truecaller AI assistant: Know how it works

Truecaller, the caller ID and spam filtering app, has recently launched its AI-powered Assistant feature in India. This new feature aims to answer calls on the receiver's behalf while still filtering out unwanted spam calls. The Assistant is a premium service that goes beyond identifying incoming calls, like the Truecaller Caller ID feature, by engaging with the caller on the other side.

“In India, answering every call is cultural. Missed calls can cause unease for busy individuals as they hold potential opportunities like new business connections, new job offers, and so on. That's where Truecaller Assistant steps in, offering you a new way to handle the ringing phone,” Truecaller mentioned in a blog post. 

ALSO READ: YouTube raises Premium plan price by $2: Check details here

How to use it? 

To use the Truecaller Assistant, users need to have the Truecaller app installed on their Android devices. Once installed, they can tap on the 'Assistant' button when they receive a call. If they are away from their phone, the Assistant will answer the call after a few rings.

When the Assistant answers the call, it uses advanced speech-to-text technology to identify the caller's identity and the reason for the call. Real-time call details are then made available to the user, allowing them to decide whether to answer the call or not.

Features

The Truecaller Assistant comes with several useful features, including the option to choose from five different voices (both male and female) and the ability to convert the caller's message into text in real time, eliminating the need to listen to the conversation. The Assistant also understands English, Hindi, and multiple regional languages.

In addition, users can record the call screening for future reference and customize the greeting that the Assistant conveys to unknown callers.

ALSO READ: Google introduces ‘Genesis’, a new AI tools for headlines and writing styles

