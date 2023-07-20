Thursday, July 20, 2023
     
Google introduces ‘Genesis’, a new AI tools for headlines and writing styles

AI has the potential in the news industry, as there have been instances where AI-generated information has been inaccurate. Google has been working with news publishers to develop tools that empower journalists while continuing to prioritize accurate reporting.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 20, 2023 17:53 IST
Image Source : FREEPIK Google explores AI-enabled tools for journalists in collaboration with news publishers

Google is reportedly in discussions with prominent media houses, including The Washington Post, News Corp (owner of the Wall Street Journal), and The New York Times, to explore the potential of an AI tool called 'Genesis'. The tool aims to assist journalists in writing news stories using artificial intelligence.

During a presentation to senior media executives, Google showcased the capabilities of 'Genesis', which can generate proper articles based on facts. Some media executives expressed concerns that the tool might not fully appreciate the effort required to produce accurate and high-quality news stories, while others saw it more as a personal assistant or helper.

A Google spokesperson clarified that the company is in the early stages of exploring ideas for AI-enabled tools that could benefit journalists, especially those working with smaller publishers. The aim is to provide journalists with options like headline suggestions and different writing styles, enhancing their work and productivity.

However, Google emphasized that these tools are not meant to replace journalists' essential roles in reporting, creating, and fact-checking their articles. The company acknowledges the value and importance of journalists in ensuring accurate and reliable news.

Despite the potential benefits of AI in the news industry, there have been instances where AI-generated information has been inaccurate. Google remains committed to working with news publishers to develop tools that empower journalists while continuing to prioritize accurate reporting and factual content.

It's important to note that Google has faced legal challenges related to its dominance in the digital advertising marketplace, with Gannett, the largest publisher in the US, filing a federal lawsuit against Google in June. The lawsuit aims to restore competition in the digital advertising industry and promote investment in newsrooms and content across the country.

Inputs from IANS

