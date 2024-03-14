Spotify introduces music videos in Beta version: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : SPOTIFY Spotify

Spotify, a popular music streaming platform has announced the latest addition of music videos to its services. The new feature will be marked as the beta feature, and it will initially be available in 11 markets. The new video streaming service will further offer a limited catalogue of music videos which will feature artists like Aluna, Asake, Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, and Ice Spice. Sten Garmark, Spotify's global head of consumer experience, has revealed that the full music video catalogue will include ‘thousands’ of songs, eventually.

How to access music videos on Spotify?

Users can access the music videos on Spotify via the Now Playing screen which will be supported on selected tracks. An option of the ‘Switch to Video’ icon which will be placed above the song title will indicate the availability of a music video. You will have to tap on the ‘restart the song’ and play the corresponding music video from the centre of the display. By rotating the device, it will enable full-screen playback, with an option to return to the originally available ‘Now Playing’ interface by just tapping on "Switch to Audio"

Availability and expansion

In the early stage, the new feature will be accessible in 11 markets, including Italy, Germany, the UK, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, the Netherlands, Poland, Kenya, the Philippines, and Indonesia. Garmark further explained that these markets were selected based on local content support and market size.

Supported devices and subscription

Spotify's music video streaming feature will be available not only on iOS and Android but also on desktop and TV devices. Users need to have a Premium subscription to access the feature.

Artist engagement and fan interaction

Although Spotify is known as its audio streaming service, it has incorporated video content previously, like video podcasts and Clips, which are designed for the artists to engage directly with their fans. By introducing music videos, Spotify further aims to provide artists with another avenue to connect with listeners and cultivate their fan base.

