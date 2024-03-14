Lenovo Legion Tab launched with 6,550mAh battery: Price, availability and more

Follow us on Image Source : LENOVO Lenovo Legion Tab

Lenovo has recently launched its latest Legion Tab in the Indian market which has been positioned as an Android Gaming Tablet. The Tab aims to bridge the gap between PC and mobile gaming by offering convenience and accessibility.

Price details

The new Legion Tab is available in Storm Grey colour and comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage which has been priced at EUR 599, around Rs 54,300. The tablet will launch in markets across regions like the Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and Europe by this month. Furthermore, it will be rolling out in the selected Asian markets, and by the time of writing, the specific details and timelines are still unclear.

Legion Tab: Specifications

The new Lenovo Legion Tab comes with an 8.8-inch QHD+ display, enhancing Lenovo's PureSight gaming display technology along with an integrated haptic system for immersive visuals. The tablet is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and it is paired with 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage which can be expanded by up to 1TB by using a microSD card.

It features a dual rear camera setup which comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and an 8-megapixel front camera. Running on Android 13-based UI, the tablet comes with a 6,550mAh battery with up to 45W wired Quick Charge 3.03 technology.

Connectivity

Equipped with three cooling modes - Balanced Mode, Beast Mode and Energy Saving Mode, the new Legion Tab ensures optimal performance during gaming sessions. It also comes with the Legion ColdFront Vapour thermal solution to maintain the temperature of the device.

For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C and Wi-Fi 6E, with a DisplayPort 1.4 for connecting external displays.

