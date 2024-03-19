Follow us on Image Source : FILE Splunk acquisition by Cisco concludes, finalizes USD 28 billion purchase

Cisco, a networking major has announced the completion of Splunk's acquisition. The leader in cybersecurity and observability, Splunk was bought by the company for around USD 28 billion in the generative AI era.

The acquisition sets the foundation for delivering unparalleled visibility and insights across an organisation's digital footprint, the company said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to welcome Splunk to Cisco officially," said Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO of Cisco.

"As one of the world's largest software companies, we will revolutionize how our customers leverage data to connect and protect every aspect of their organization as we help power and protect the AI revolution,” he further added.

Cisco will bring the full power of the network together with market-leading security and observability solutions, to deliver a real-time unified view of the entire digital landscape, helping teams proactively defend critical infrastructure, prevent outages, and refine the network experience.

"Uniting Splunk and Cisco will bring tremendous value to our joint customers worldwide," said Gary Steele, Executive Vice President, and General Manager, of Splunk.

Cisco and Splunk are two leaders with complementary capabilities across AI, security, and visibility.

Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO, of Accenture, said, "Accenture congratulates Cisco on the acquisition of Splunk. We have enjoyed long-term partnerships with both companies and look forward to the opportunities this collaboration presents to our clients in the future."

