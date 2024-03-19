Tuesday, March 19, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Splunk acquisition by Cisco concludes, finalizes USD 28 billion purchase

Splunk acquisition by Cisco concludes, finalizes USD 28 billion purchase

Cisco will bring the full power of the network together with market-leading security and observability solutions, to deliver a real-time unified view of the entire digital landscape, helping teams proactively defend critical infrastructure, prevent outages, and refine the network experience.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: March 19, 2024 7:56 IST
Splunk, Cisco USD 28 billion
Image Source : FILE Splunk acquisition by Cisco concludes, finalizes USD 28 billion purchase

Cisco, a networking major has announced the completion of Splunk's acquisition. The leader in cybersecurity and observability, Splunk was bought by the company for around USD 28 billion in the generative AI era.

The acquisition sets the foundation for delivering unparalleled visibility and insights across an organisation's digital footprint, the company said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to welcome Splunk to Cisco officially," said Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO of Cisco.

"As one of the world's largest software companies, we will revolutionize how our customers leverage data to connect and protect every aspect of their organization as we help power and protect the AI revolution,” he further added.

Cisco will bring the full power of the network together with market-leading security and observability solutions, to deliver a real-time unified view of the entire digital landscape, helping teams proactively defend critical infrastructure, prevent outages, and refine the network experience.

"Uniting Splunk and Cisco will bring tremendous value to our joint customers worldwide," said Gary Steele, Executive Vice President, and General Manager, of Splunk.

Cisco and Splunk are two leaders with complementary capabilities across AI, security, and visibility.

Related Stories
AI-driven scams and phishing surge to over 75% of digital threats in 1H 2023: Norton Report

AI-driven scams and phishing surge to over 75% of digital threats in 1H 2023: Norton Report

Apple releases statement on alleged phone hacking incident: Know more

Apple releases statement on alleged phone hacking incident: Know more

Apple products at risk: Government warns of critical security vulnerabilities

Apple products at risk: Government warns of critical security vulnerabilities

India TV Poll: Can the security of Apple phones also be breached?

India TV Poll: Can the security of Apple phones also be breached?

Online scams: 5 common banking frauds every customer must know

Online scams: 5 common banking frauds every customer must know

Beware of AI voice scams: How they work? and tips to stay safe

Beware of AI voice scams: How they work? and tips to stay safe

Finance Ministry asks PSU banks to take measures to strengthen cybersecurity

Finance Ministry asks PSU banks to take measures to strengthen cybersecurity

Critical security alert: Centre issues guidelines for Firefox users - Check details

Critical security alert: Centre issues guidelines for Firefox users - Check details

Online Ad Scam - Explained | Tips to keep you safe while surfing

Online Ad Scam - Explained | Tips to keep you safe while surfing

Android users, Alert! If you installed these apps, remove 'Xamalicious' now | Key things to know

Android users, Alert! If you installed these apps, remove 'Xamalicious' now | Key things to know

WhatsApp Scam on Ram Mandir live telecast: Do not click on that link

WhatsApp Scam on Ram Mandir live telecast: Do not click on that link

Cyber attack cases in India rise 15 per cent in 2023: Report

Cyber attack cases in India rise 15 per cent in 2023: Report

Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO, of Accenture, said, "Accenture congratulates Cisco on the acquisition of Splunk. We have enjoyed long-term partnerships with both companies and look forward to the opportunities this collaboration presents to our clients in the future."

ALSO READ: POCO X6 Neo 5G Review: Budget friendly device with decent camera and performace

Inputs from IANS

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement