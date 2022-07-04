Selling Signal Boosters and Wireless Jammers is illegal in India: Informs the government

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Selling Signal Boosters and Wireless Jammers is illegal in India

The Indian government warned the e-commerce platforms of the country against selling wireless jammers illegally. Also, the government stated that they with direct the general public on the proper use of wireless jammers and booster/repeaters.

The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) stated that the use of cellular signal jammers, other signal jamming devices or GPS blockers is illegal in India, except for those which are specifically permitted by the government.

Alarmed at its open online sale, the department warned all e-commerce companies from selling or facilitating the sale of wireless jammers on their online platforms.

Private sector organisations or individuals cannot procure and use jammers in India.

"It has also been stated that it is unlawful to advertise, sell, distribute, import or otherwise market signal jamming devices in India, except as permitted under the guidelines," said the DoT.

With regards to signal booster/repeater, the department said it is unlawful to possess, sell and/or use mobile signal repeater/booster by any individual/ entity other than the licensed telecom service providers.

A mobile signal booster/repeater is a kind of amplifier, apparently used to improve cell phone signal reception.

However, unauthorised use of mobile phone boosters can adversely interfere with and disrupt public telecommunication services by jeopardising the quality and coverage of such services.

This not only causes inconvenience to mobile phone users but can also hamper access to emergency call services from mobile phones, which creates a risk to public health and safety, said the DoT advisory.

Inputs from IANS