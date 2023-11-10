Samsung Galaxy S24 series coming on this date - What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch: Samsung, the popular smartphone maker, usually unveils its top-notch Galaxy S series in January or February during the Galaxy Unpacked event. We've been hearing rumors about the upcoming Galaxy S24 phones, and now there's an update on when they might hit the market.

Leaked Launch Date

According to a well-known tipster, the Galaxy S24 series—comprising the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra—could make their debut on January 17, 2024. The grand reveal is expected to happen at a Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco, USA.

Earlier hints about the launch date seem to align with recent reports from South Korea. Manufacturing partners have reportedly started producing Galaxy S24 phones a month ahead of schedule. Samsung is likely to confirm the official launch date soon.

What to Expect?

The Galaxy S24 lineup is anticipated to showcase titanium frames instead of aluminum. The standard Galaxy S24 and S24+ might run on Exynos chips globally, with the Indian variant possibly featuring a custom "Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy." Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to boast a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC across all markets.

Previous Unpacked Event

The last Galaxy Unpacked event took place in Seoul, South Korea, in July, unveiling devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and Galaxy Watch 6 series. The Galaxy S23 series, launched on February 1 this year, is priced at Rs. 74,999 for the Galaxy S23, Rs. 94,999 for the S23+, and Rs. 1,34,999 for the S23 Ultra in India.

ALSO READ | Now Signal users can choose to keep their phone number private from others. Here's how

ALSO READ | Desktop chats too visible? Blur WhatsApp messages and chats with this simple trick

Latest Technology News