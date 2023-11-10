Now Signal users can choose to keep their phone number private from others. Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Signal App

Signal, the encrypted messaging app often considered a rival to WhatsApp, is working on a new update. The platform is testing a feature where users won't have to share their phone numbers to connect with others.

“Signal is testing username feature. This would mean that you would not have to provide your phone number to people you want to contact. You will be able to set your phone number as private and not share it," Jim O’Leary, Signal’s VP of engineering, said in a post on X (Previously known as Twitter).

How it works?

While you still have to link your phone number during setup, the good part is it stays between you and Signal. Others won't see it when you're communicating. This adds an extra layer of privacy and security.

With this update, Signal users can share their usernames through a QR code or a link. This way, people can connect with you without knowing your phone number. Plus, you can control who discovers your phone number in the app settings under Privacy > Phone number > Who can find my number.

WhatsApp is also testing the same feature

Interestingly, WhatsApp, another instant messaging platform, owned by Meta is testing a similar feature. Soon, you might be able to set up a username instead of using your mobile number.

This new feature which will be accessible through the settings menu under the profile section, lets you choose a username that represents you. It's not just a fun addition; it's also expected to boost user security and privacy.

