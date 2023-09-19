Reliance Jio unveils 'JioAirFiber' services in 8 metro cities, starting at Rs 599

Follow us on Image Source : JIO JioFiber

Reliance Jio has introduced 'JioAirFiber' services, a comprehensive solution encompassing home entertainment, smart home services, and high-speed broadband, across eight major metro cities in India. These cities include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.

JioAirFiber offers two main categories of plans – AirFiber and AirFiber Max. Under AirFiber, users can access plans with speeds of 30 Mbps and 100 Mbps, with prices starting at Rs 599. For AirFiber Max, users can subscribe to plans with speeds of 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps, and 1000 Mbps, starting at Rs 1,499. AirFiber Max is available in select areas.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, highlighted that while JioFiber, the company's existing fibre-to-the-home service, already serves over 10 million customers, there are still millions of homes and small businesses to be connected. With JioAirFiber, the company aims to rapidly expand its coverage, providing quality digital entertainment, smart home services, and broadband access. This expansion includes solutions for education, health, surveillance, and smart homes.

JioAirFiber is designed to address last-mile connectivity challenges, ultimately connecting every home and small business. The initiative aligns with Reliance Jio's goal of transforming India into a premier digital society.

Notably, existing JioFiber tariff plans will remain unchanged, ensuring continuity and consistency for current users.

With this new offering, Reliance Jio seeks to further strengthen its position in India's telecommunications and internet services sector, providing high-speed connectivity and a wide array of digital services to customers in major metropolitan areas.

