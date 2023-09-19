Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple online and retail stores in India offer exciting ways to own iPhone 15 and Watch Series 9

As Apple initiated pre-orders for its latest iPhones and Watch Series 9, set to be available in India from September 22, the tech giant has unveiled attractive offers, trade-in options, and more to make it easier for customers, including first-time buyers, to own their desired devices. These offers are available both online and at Apple's BKC store in Mumbai and Saket store in Delhi.

Customers can benefit from instant savings when using eligible HDFC Bank cards, with Rs 6,000 off on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, Rs 5,000 off on iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, Rs 4,000 off on iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, Rs 3,000 off on iPhone 13, and Rs 2,000 off on iPhone SE.

The trade-in program enables users to receive instant credit when exchanging their eligible smartphones. Additionally, buyers can opt for No Cost EMI over 3 or 6 months through most leading banks to cover the cost of eligible products without interest.

Apple Watch enthusiasts can also enjoy instant savings of Rs 3,000 on Watch Ultra 2, Rs 2,500 on Watch Series 9, and Rs 1,500 on Watch SE when using eligible HDFC Bank cards, combined with a 3 or 6 months No-Cost EMI offer.

Apple's trade-in feature simplifies the process of swapping an eligible smartphone for instant credit towards a new iPhone. Buyers can select the brand, model, and condition of their old device, and the Apple India Online store will provide a trade-in value to reduce the cost of a new iPhone. Apple will complete the trade-in process at the customer's doorstep upon delivering the new iPhone.

In addition to these offers, customers have the option to include a special message with free engraving on their new devices. Engraving is available for iPad, AirPods, AirTag, or Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and can feature a unique combination of emojis, numbers, and text in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Telugu, or English.

Furthermore, customers can purchase AppleCare+ for iPhone, providing two years of peace of mind. This includes one year of hardware repair coverage through the limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary technical support. For each incident, there's a service fee of Rs 2,500 for screen or back glass damage or Rs 8,900 for other accidental damage.

The Apple Support app offers personalized guidance for the best support options, allowing customers to call, chat, email, or schedule a callback with an Apple expert at their convenience.

