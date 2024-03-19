Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G to launch today: How to watch live streaming and what to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G

Realme is all set to launch its new mid-range handset named the Narzo 70 Pro 5G. The company has claimed that the device will be fit for the Indian market which is competitive and has some established players who recently launched devices like Redmi Note 13, iQOO Z9 5G, Poco X6 Neo and Nothing Phone 2a.

About the device: Highlighting factors

Just before the launch, Realme disclosed several highlighting features, the new Narzo 70 Pro 5G will be powered by the MediaTek 7050 processor. Also, it will come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, the device will feature a 50MP rear shooter with a Sony IMX890 sensor which will be the highlighting factor, and it will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with a 67W SUPERVOOC fast charger support which will be boxed with the device.

What’s new to expect from Narzo 70 Pro 5G?

The new Narzo 70 Pro 5G will introduce a new 'air gestures' feature which will enable the users to control certain functions with just simple hand gestures- reducing the need to physically touch the device.

The company has further claimed that the handset will come with over 10 gestures, including an integrated third-party app. Furthermore, Rain Water Touch support is also expected to support the device enabling the customer to use the device with wet hands too.

Expected price and features

The new Narzo 70 Pro 5G will run on Realme UI 5.0 which is based on the Android 14 operating system. The company has reportedly promised a 65 per cent reduced bloatware. On the other hand, Realme has not revealed the price of the device yet, but as per the features, and trending specifications, it is said by the tipsters that the smartphone will be below Rs 25,000- comparing the predecessor, Narzo 60 Pro 5G, which was priced at Rs 23,999.

How to watch the live launch of Narzo 70 Pro 5G?

The new Narzo 70 Pro launch event will be live-streamed at noon today. You can watch the event live via Realme's official YouTube channel. The event's direct YouTube streaming link will be available for viewers' convenience.

