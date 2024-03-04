Realme India's social media account HACKED: Here's what happened

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Realme India hacked

Realme India's X (formerly known as Twitter) is reportedly hacked as an unexpected tweet on the platform surfaced. A post made from Realme India’s handle stated, “ Is ship ka captain badal gaya hai. Your new admin, reporting now” (The captain of the ship has changed. Your new admin is reporting now).

After the first post surfaced, the #AdminPowers hashtag was posted on the same. This post has been reposted by many users.

On the post, several X users commented with concern, and the hacker further commented that the administrator of the account has now changed and also wrote several things related to the changes.

Funny comments surfaced on the post

Realme India has not yet issued any statement regarding the account hack, but the CEO also commented about the concern which certainly highlights that the platform’s security has been compromised.

Talking about the comments of the users, many users have commented on this post where they wrote that the account looks like it has been hacked. At the same time, many users have also posted sarcastic comments.

Hackers have written in the next post that what is the scene Twitter fam? Just have some fun on Monday!

