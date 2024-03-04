Monday, March 04, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Realme India's social media account HACKED: Here's what happened

Realme India's social media account HACKED: Here's what happened

On the post, several X users commented with concern, and the hacker further commented that the administrator of the account has now changed and also wrote several things related to the changes.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: March 04, 2024 17:17 IST
Realme India, tech news
Image Source : FILE Realme India hacked

Realme India's X (formerly known as Twitter) is reportedly hacked as an unexpected tweet on the platform surfaced. A post made from Realme India’s handle stated, “ Is ship ka captain badal gaya hai. Your new admin, reporting now” (The captain of the ship has changed. Your new admin is reporting now).

After the first post surfaced, the #AdminPowers hashtag was posted on the same. This post has been reposted by many users.

On the post, several X users commented with concern, and the hacker further commented that the administrator of the account has now changed and also wrote several things related to the changes.

Funny comments surfaced on the post 

Realme India has not yet issued any statement regarding the account hack, but the CEO also commented about the concern which certainly highlights that the platform’s security has been compromised. 

Talking about the comments of the users, many users have commented on this post where they wrote that the account looks like it has been hacked. At the same time, many users have also posted sarcastic comments.

Related Stories
Realme 12 Pro series with periscope telephoto camera launched in India: Details

Realme 12 Pro series with periscope telephoto camera launched in India: Details

Realme 12 Pro Plus Review: Premium phone with strong camera capabilities

Realme 12 Pro Plus Review: Premium phone with strong camera capabilities

Realme 12+ 5G set to launch in March: All you need to know

Realme 12+ 5G set to launch in March: All you need to know

Realme 12+ 5G India launch set for March 6: Here's everything you need to know

Realme 12+ 5G India launch set for March 6: Here's everything you need to know

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G India launch in March: Here's everything we know

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G India launch in March: Here's everything we know

Realme 12 5G series pre-booking starts: Know the offers, pricing and more

Realme 12 5G series pre-booking starts: Know the offers, pricing and more

Hackers have written in the next post that what is the scene Twitter fam? Just have some fun on Monday!

India Tv - Realme

Image Source : XRealme India

ALSO READ: How to get 100 Mbps broadband with 1500GB data for free?

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement