How to get 100 Mbps broadband with 1500GB data for free? Trick here

If you think your mobile data is not enough and you need something bigger and better, here is a solution from BSNL, a central public sector undertaking which is known as the telecom company. Here is a cost-effective broadband plan from the telecom company which is priced at Rs 777, and has been designed to cater to the needs of users who are seeking high-speed internet connectivity on their handset. This specific plan provides significant benefits at an affordable price point.

Expanding coverage and enhanced services

This plan was initially launched in 2020 for selected cities, and now the BSNL's broadband plan has been expanded to cover most of the cities of the country. The introduction of Fiber to the Home service has further improved the broadband experience for users giving a better and faster browser experience.

Generous data allocation and high speeds

At the broadband plan worth Rs 777, the subscribers could enjoy 1500GB of data at a 100Mbps speed. Once exhausted with the monthly data limit, the users can still access the internet at a speed of 5Mbps, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity.

Additional perks and free installation

In addition to the data allocation and high-speed internet, users will further benefit from free unlimited calling and a complimentary landline connection.

Also, BSNL is currently offering free installation of Fiber to the Home service, which will enable customers to save Rs 500 on installation charges.

Options for OTT Benefits

The Rs 777 plan does not include any OTT benefits, bundled.

Other existing plans like Rs 799 and Rs 849 will provide OTT subscriptions along with substantial data allocations, which will help in catering to diverse entertainment needs.

